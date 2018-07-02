Trump issues WTO warning in meeting with Dutch leader - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump issues WTO warning in meeting with Dutch leader

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump offered a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization on Monday, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

Trump again denied plans to withdraw the U.S. from the WTO but told reporters in the Oval Office that the trade organization needed to change its ways. The comments came as he conferred with Rutte on trade and security ahead of next week's NATO summit in Brussels.

The U.S. president has struck back against U.S. allies with tough tariffs and is planning to impose stringent trade penalties on China later this week. Asked if he planned to pull out of the WTO, Trump said the trade organization had treated the U.S. "very badly, and I hope they change their ways." He said he wasn't "planning anything now" but if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. properly, "we will be doing something."

The Netherlands is part of the European Union, which has been involved in a trade dispute with Trump over the automobile imports. Trump has requested his Commerce Department study whether to impose additional tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts imported from Europe and other foreign markets, prompting a warning from the EU that such an action could lead to retaliation involving some $300 billion in U.S. goods.

During the meeting with Rutte, Trump said he was "very close" to reaching a number of trade deals, describing them as "fair trade deals for our taxpayers, and for our workers and for our farmers." He said the U.S. would continue meeting with the EU about the trade issue, saying, "If we do work it out, that will be positive, and if we don't, it will be positive also."

Rutte said the talks would focus on jobs and security and told Trump: "Our aim will be to increase those numbers, to be more successful."

Trump and Rutte will both be attending next week's NATO meetings. Trump has advocated for NATO members to boost their defense spending, and his appearance at the defense alliance will be followed by a closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court seeks input on secrecy of sex abuse grand jury report

    Court seeks input on secrecy of sex abuse grand jury report

    Monday, July 2 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-07-02 20:23:27 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:41:43 GMT
    The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is pushing for the public release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse in six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses.More >>
    The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is pushing for the public release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse in six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses.More >>

  • Official: New York trooper, 29, shot dead by suicidal man

    Official: New York trooper, 29, shot dead by suicidal man

    Monday, July 2 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-07-02 18:28:39 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:40:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...
    A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.More >>
    A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.More >>

  • 3-year-old who was stabbed at her own birthday party dies

    3-year-old who was stabbed at her own birthday party dies

    Monday, July 2 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-02 05:26:07 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:40:14 GMT
    (Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

    Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.

    More >>

    Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly