Coroner: Man found dead in lake, went in after cutting grass

BEULAH, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man who went in an Alabama lake after cutting grass has been found dead.

Lee County authorities tell news outlets that 57-year-old Mark Frazer Sinks died in an apparent drowning in Lake Harding.

The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus, Georgia cites a statement county Coroner Bill Harris posted on his office's Facebook page. It says the Valley resident died Saturday evening.

Harris says the county sheriff's office had been called out to a home by Sinks' wife when she could not find him. Paramedics discovered him in the water a few feet from shore roughly 50 minutes after she called 911.

Harris says authorities are investigating Sinks' death and that his body will be taken to the medical examiner's office of the state Department of Forensic Sciences.

