Louie Consoli's Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Truffles

1 cup, heavy cream

1 cup dark chocolate

1 teaspoon orange extract

Or

2 tablespoon orange liquor

2 tablespoon powder sugar

2 oz ground almonds

Heat cream, add chocolate

Stir until smooth. Add the rest, stir until smooth.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap

Put in the refrigerator for 4 hours and add small ice-cream scoop balls

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.