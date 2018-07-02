Louie Consoli's Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Truffles
1 cup, heavy cream
1 cup dark chocolate
1 teaspoon orange extract
Or
2 tablespoon orange liquor
2 tablespoon powder sugar
2 oz ground almonds
Heat cream, add chocolate
Stir until smooth. Add the rest, stir until smooth.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap
Put in the refrigerator for 4 hours and add small ice-cream scoop balls
