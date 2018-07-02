Seattle's ban on plastic straws and utensil now in effect - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Seattle's ban on plastic straws and utensil now in effect

SEATTLE (AP) - Looking for a straw to sip your soda? It's no longer allowed in Seattle bars and restaurants.

Neither are plastic utensils in a push to reduce marine plastic pollution. Businesses that sell food or drinks won't be allowed to offer the plastic items under a rule that went into effect Sunday.

The Seattle Times reports that it's believed to be the first major U.S. city to ban single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service.

Seattle Public Utilities says a 2008 ordinance has phased out various plastic products from the food industry. Businesses can use compostable utensils, straws and cocktail picks.

Advocates say plastic items can't be recycled and many single-use plastics end up in the ocean, polluting the water and harming sea life.

Businesses that don't comply may face a fine of up to $250.

