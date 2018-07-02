Man sought in triple slaying found dead in Alabama

ARDMORE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a failed marriage and a child-custody fight were the likely motives in shootings that left four people dead in north Alabama.

Authorities say 43-year-old Darwin Brazier was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Limestone County on Sunday. Earlier, Brazier's ex-wife Debra Hartley Rivera and two other people were found dead at a house in Ardmore.

Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets a divorce and a dispute over child custody were the likely motives in the violence.

Rivera claimed in court papers that Brazier was angry she had remarried after they divorced. She asked a judge for a court order protecting her from abuse by the man, but the request was denied in April.

Authorities haven't released the names of the other two victims.

