Escaped Alabama prisoner captured in West Virginia

Escaped Alabama prisoner captured in West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an escaped Alabama prisoner has been captured in West Virginia.

A statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections say 32-year-old Justin Miles Sheppard was arrested Sunday night by state police in Princeton, West Virginia.

A news release says Sheppard surrendered without a struggle, but it doesn't give further details on the arrest.

Sheppard went missing early Saturday from a state work-release center in Loxley, located on the Gulf Coast.

The man was serving a five-year sentence for a 2015 arson conviction from Marshall County, located in north Alabama.

