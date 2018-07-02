Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir dies in Scotland at age 70. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir dies in Scotland at age 70.

(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP). FILE OBIT - A file photo taken on Sept. 22, 2015 of Bay City Roller guitarist Alan Longmuir. Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers, has died in Scotland. He was 70. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP). FILE OBIT - A file photo taken on Sept. 22, 2015 of Bay City Roller guitarist Alan Longmuir. Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers, has died in Scotland. He was 70.

LONDON (AP) - Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers who played multiple instruments, including bass guitar and keyboards, has died in Scotland. He was 70.

His family said in a Twitter statement that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. No other details were given. He had been receiving medical treatment in Edinburgh.

"He was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart," Longmuir's family said. "He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met, and he leaves a huge hole in our family."

The Bay City Rollers were formed at the end of the 1960s and enjoyed substantial commercial success. They were known for their tartan outfits and upbeat, catchy tunes like "Bye Bye Baby" and "Shang-a-Lang."

The band had a fanatical teen following and sold more than 100 million records. They split up in 1978 and reunited in 2015 for a string of sold-out performances.

The family statement says Longmuir used to describe himself as just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

