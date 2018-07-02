'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco marries equestrian - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco marries equestrian

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Big Bang Theory's" Kaley Cuoco is married.

The 32-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing equestrian Karl Cook in a stable on Saturday. The caption read: "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."

Cuoco and her 27-year-old husband got engaged in November 2017. He's the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook.

Her TV husband, Johnny Galecki, congratulated the couple on Instagram. He wrote the service "brought us all to tears."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first

    Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-07-02 12:48:55 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    Sunday, July 1 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-07-01 21:11:38 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-07-02 12:48:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). U.S. Border Patrol agent Rene Cisneros gives migrant Gerberht Caraac, from Guatemala, a pat-down after he was caught trying to illegally enter the United States, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). U.S. Border Patrol agent Rene Cisneros gives migrant Gerberht Caraac, from Guatemala, a pat-down after he was caught trying to illegally enter the United States, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.

    More >>

  • Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border

    Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border

    Sunday, July 1 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-07-02 03:05:30 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-07-02 12:48:06 GMT
    It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
    It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly