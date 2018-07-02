'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco marries equestrian

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Big Bang Theory's" Kaley Cuoco is married.

The 32-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing equestrian Karl Cook in a stable on Saturday. The caption read: "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."

Cuoco and her 27-year-old husband got engaged in November 2017. He's the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook.

Her TV husband, Johnny Galecki, congratulated the couple on Instagram. He wrote the service "brought us all to tears."

