Dude, Dell is going public again - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dude, Dell is going public again

NEW YORK (AP) - Dell is going public again after a five-year sojourn as a privately held company.

As part of a $21.7 billion agreement announced Monday, the PC and data storage company is offering to exchange tracking stock for a new class of common shares.

The investment firm Silver Lake took Dell Technologies Inc. private in 2013. Founder and majority shareholder Michael Dell will hold on to his role as chairman and CEO, while Silver Lake will keep its minority stake.

Class V stockholders can choose $109 in cash for each share they hold, or 1.3665 shares of Class C common stock. The Class C shares will list on the New York Stock Exchange.

Subsidiary VMware will issue an $11 billion dividend, with $9 billion going to Dell.

The transaction needs shareholder approval.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's former personal lawyer says his 'silence is broken'

    Trump's former personal lawyer says his 'silence is broken'

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:24:08 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".More >>

  • Housing extended for 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees

    Housing extended for 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees

    Sunday, July 1 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-07-01 19:31:17 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:24:05 GMT
    A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the evictions of about 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the country.More >>
    A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the evictions of about 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the country.More >>

  • Evacuations ordered as winds fuel Northern California fires

    Evacuations ordered as winds fuel Northern California fires

    Sunday, July 1 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-07-01 19:22:01 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:24:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
    Evacuations have been ordered as hot winds fuel a wildfire burning out of control in Northern California, sending smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
    Evacuations have been ordered as hot winds fuel a wildfire burning out of control in Northern California, sending smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly