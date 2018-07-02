Mickey: Scattered afternoon storms for several days ahead

We are still in a hot, muggy airmass. Under mostly cloudy skies, with a few scattered light showers, our temps started out in the 70s this morning.

If you are planning any outdoor activities today--this morning would be the best bet to do so. Showers and thunderstorms have their best chance of forming this afternoon into early evening.

Expect highs today around 89 degrees, winds out of the east at 5 mph. Our chance of rain stands at 50 to 60 percent this afternoon.

Tonight most of our showers and storms should dissipate after 8pm. Look for mostly cloudy skies, lows near 73 and east winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday could prove to be our driest day of the week. While we still have a chance of showers, any rain that develops is expected to be isolated into only a few areas.

The 4th of July forecast is now looking to be rather wet after all. In fact Wednesday into Thursday a system out of the east could produce some strong thunderstorms.

It looks like we are going to stay in this pattern of seeing scattered afternoon and early evening shower and thunderstorms for Friday through the weekend as well. If you're headed to the pool, monitor your WBRC First Alert weather app for any lightning or storms near your area.

