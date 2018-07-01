Surveys show Chinese manufacturing growth cooling - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Surveys show Chinese manufacturing growth cooling

BEIJING (AP) - Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing decelerated in June as exports weakened, Beijing tightened lending controls and trade tensions with Washington rose.

The business magazine Caixin said Monday its monthly purchasing managers' index edged down to 51.0 from May's 51.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A separate index released over the weekend by the Chinese government statistics agency declined to 51.5 from May's 51.9.

China faces the threat of U.S. tariff hikes in a dispute over trade and technology but economic indicators already are turning down after Beijing tightened lending controls to rein in rising debt.

Exports have shrunk as a share of China's economy and contribute less than 1 percent of annual growth but still support millions of manufacturing jobs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

