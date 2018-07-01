Woman dragged into water while feeding sharks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman dragged into water while feeding sharks

A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. (Source: 7News Austrailia/CNN) A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. (Source: 7News Austrailia/CNN)
The woman was in so much pain, she had to be convinced her finger was still attached. (Source: 7News Austrailia/CNN) The woman was in so much pain, she had to be convinced her finger was still attached. (Source: 7News Austrailia/CNN)

AUSTRAILIA (7News Austrailia/CNN) - When Melissa Brunning tells people she was bitten by a shark, not everyone believes her.

Then she shows them her scars.

Brunning was standing on the back of a boat hand feeding fish to a group of tawny nurse sharks, a normally placid species with powerful jaws and multiple rows of shark teeth.

"It happened so quickly. All I could really focus on was the fact that my finger is gone. He'd clamped on it and it felt like it was shredding off the bone," Brunning said.

Despite the excruciating pain, Brunning's finger wasn't bitten off. The 34-year old had to be told it was still attached.

“I came up and I said, ‘I've lost my finger.’ And I couldn't even look at my finger because I thought it was gone, and I thought if I looked at it, I'd probably go into shock," Brunning recalled.

Brunning was three days into a two-week holiday in the state's top end. She was bitten at Dugong Bay, near Horizontal Falls, remote enough that she didn't immediately go to a hospital.

She hoped it would just heal. But Brunning’s finger didn't heal.

It ended up so badly infected that when she got home to Perth, she needed an operation to have it cleaned out.

An x-ray revealed the bite had fractured the bone and torn a ligament.

Brunning admits she was in the wrong that day.

Her message: Don't feed the sharks. It's safer and less painful to admire them from inside a boat.

"Just be mindful of your surroundings and don't feed sharks," Brunning stressed.

Copyright 2018 7 News Austrailia via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:59:03 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:34:59 GMT
    (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>

  • Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-28 05:33:58 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:27:53 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>

  • Restless Democratic newcomers bringing change to House

    Restless Democratic newcomers bringing change to House

    Sunday, July 1 2018 8:12 AM EDT2018-07-01 12:12:46 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:18:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). In this June 27, 2018 photo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is photographed while being interviewed in Rockefeller Center in New York. Ready or not, change is coming to the House Democrats. Across the country, a new generation of ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). In this June 27, 2018 photo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is photographed while being interviewed in Rockefeller Center in New York. Ready or not, change is coming to the House Democrats. Across the country, a new generation of ...

    Across the country, a new generation of Democrats is making its way to Washington.

    More >>

    Across the country, a new generation of Democrats is making its way to Washington.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly