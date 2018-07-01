4th of July preparations underway for many locals

People across the country will celebrate America’s independence this week. Some are even getting a jump start on the celebrations and the preparations for them.

Now in it's 69th year, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will grill up 6,500 pounds of meat to be served on July 4. They started the process on Sunday.

"Guys and ladies take days off just to make this thing happen. It's a big event for the community and the church,” said Mike Eltz, who is helping organize the event.

Meanwhile, over in Hoover on Sunday at the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe it was the start of National Ice Cream Month and the "I Pledge for Ice Cream Project." The shop joins others across the country for the event.

During select times in July, kids 12 and under who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance can get a free child's scoop.

"And we want our children to grow up understanding the value of pledging allegiance to the flag. And understanding the words will go a long way to help that," said owner David Hare.

Also many people are getting set to hit the road soon. AAA predicts almost 47 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Fourth.

Law Enforcement is urging folks to enjoy their day off but to do it responsibly. Uber started statewide service Sunday, just in time for the holiday.

"Use commonsense, obey the rules of the road, don't be in a big hurry, do not drive aggressive," said Corporal Steve Smith, ALEA.

AAA Alabama is also once again offering their tow for life program from 6pm Wednesday until 6am Thursday. It's free for anyone, for up to 10 miles.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.