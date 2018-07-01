FIRST ALERT: Strong storms return Monday

REST OF TONIGHT: Radar is much quieter tonight as the heat driven showers and storms have mostly dissipated. There is a broad east-southeast flow over the region as a disturbance passes to our south. This will keep a very muggy air mass in place and I can’t rule out a pop-up shower overnight. Lows will be in the 70s.

THE HOLIDAY WEEK AND WEEKEND: We will start off with morning low clouds giving way to another hot and steamy Monday. However, the chance for afternoon rain and storms will remain elevated for the start of the week. On Tuesday, the disturbance to our south will slide west, so the coverage of rain should be more limited. We will be tracking another upper level disturbance that will start out near the Carolina’s on the 4th of July and work west towards Alabama by the end of the week. So the chance for scattered storms will be on the increase beginning on Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week and weekend. I still think you will have some time to get out to the lake or pool, but I would try to get an early start. Temperatures this week will top out near 90 degrees, with lows in the 70s. We will also need to keep our eye out for a possible stronger storm during the afternoon hours this week. We will be sharing radar and forecast updates beginning at 4 a.m. on WBRC.

