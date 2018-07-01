Authorities: Body found in shallow grave in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a body has been found in a shallow grave in Alabama that was covered by bushes.

Coroner Joey Vick tells news outlets that the body was recovered by the Walker County Sheriff's Office on Friday night. Vicks says foul play is suspected.

The body has been sent to the state forensics lab to determine its identity and cause of death.

