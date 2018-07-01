Comedian says he prank-called Trump aboard Air Force 1 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Comedian says he prank-called Trump aboard Air Force 1

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A comedian says he spoke with President Donald Trump by phone after posing as a senator and that the call was patched through while the president was aboard Air Force One.

The White House declined to discuss the incident.

Comedian John Melendez, known as "Stuttering John" from his years on "The Howard Stern Show," released audio of his prank call with Trump on his podcast last Thursday.

Melendez claimed to be Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and said he was connected to Trump while the president was traveling after a Wednesday night rally in North Dakota.

The White House was told Thursday that Menendez hadn't reached out to Trump, said a person familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it.

As played on Melendez's "Stuttering John Podcast," the conversation with Trump was relatively benign, with the president greeting the senator as "Bob" and offering "congratulations on everything." He added: "Congratulations, great job. You went through a tough, tough situation and I don't think a very fair situation, but congratulations."

What Trump was referring to wasn't clear. Menendez's trial on corruption charges ended in a hung jury and a mistrial last year, and the Justice Department early this year decided to drop all charges against him.

Melendez, pretending to be the senator, told the president that "obviously my constituents are giving me a lot of beans about this immigration thing." He asked what he could tell them was being done.

In response, Trump said he wanted to take care of the situation "every bit as much as anybody else" and went on to cite his standard position on immigration reform.

Asked if he would go more moderate or more conservative in his selection of a Supreme Court justice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, Trump said he had "a big list of people ... and we'll take a look at it."

Melendez closed by saying, "All right, Baba Booey to you" - a reference to the Stern show.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:59:03 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-07-02 00:51:29 GMT
    (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Saturday, June 30 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-06-30 16:54:02 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-07-02 00:45:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>

  • Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

    Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:14:23 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-07-02 00:41:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...
    The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms...More >>
    The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms in Arizona elections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly