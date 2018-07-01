Work Week Forecast: Will the 4th of July be rained out?

Heat and afternoon storms remain the theme this week. Some storms could be severe.

It's going to be another hot one. Highs sit around 90 degrees all week, but the feels-like temperatures will flirt with triple digits. This heat is likely to continue producing mid-to-late afternoon storms.

The good news is plans for July 4th might be OK.

Wednesday's rain percentages are around 50 percent, but you should have time in the morning at least to grill and hit the water. Even with a possible afternoon shower, things could clear up in time for Thunder on the Mountain and other firework showers.

If you have a beach trip planned for the holiday, the forecast is pretty consistent at the Gulf as here - showers expected in the mid-afternoon.

The forecast remains similar in the latter half of the week, with a classic summertime setup expected.

