Poem by Miss State softball star read in remembrance

While 18-year-old Alex Wilcox passed away on June 22, it's going to be a while for those who loved Alex to get back on their feet.
But as the Mississippi State softball star was remembered June 25 at her funeral in the Brantley High School gym, Alex made sure that those in attendance received some motivation from her.
While cameras were not allowed into the service, I want to bring you her poem.
No One Fights Alone
By Alex Wilcox
Keep fight and keep pushing every single day,
Whether it's cancer or some kind of disease,
Don't let anything slow you down,
Just have the great life that you plan to have,
Don't let anything stop you from that,
No one fights alone.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.