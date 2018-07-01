FIRST ALERT: Storms rapidly developing across our area, some may be strong

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: Scattered storms are rapidly developing across west, central, and east Alabama. Some storms are producing intense cloud-to-ground lighting, so be on the lookout for alerts on your WBRC First Alert Weather App. We could see a stronger storm this afternoon and evening, with small hail and gusty winds. The general storm motion is west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The wet weather is developing around an upper level disturbance located to our south. In fact, this same system is producing a rainy and stormy afternoon along the Gulf Coast. This will keep the pattern rather stormy through this evening and tomorrow.

THE HOLIDAY WEEK AND WEEKEND: We will start off with morning low clouds giving way to another hot and steamy Monday. However, the chance for afternoon rain and storms will remain elevated for the start of the week. On Tuesday, the disturbance to our south will slide west, so the coverage of rain should be more limited. We will be tracking another upper level disturbance that will start out near the Carolina's on the 4th of July and work west towards Alabama by the end of the week. So the chance for scattered storms will be on the increase beginning on Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week and weekend. I still think you will have some time to get out to the lake or pool but I would try to get an early start. Temperatures this week will top out near 90 degrees, with lows in the 70s. We will also need to keep our eye out for a possible stronger storm during the afternoon hours this week. I will be sharing radar and forecast updates beginning with the FOUR on WBRC.

