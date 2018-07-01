Utility regulator seeks to let cooperatives offer internet

HAMILTON, Ala. (AP) - A Mississippi utility regulator is continuing his push to change state law to allow electric cooperatives to provide internet service.

Local news outlets report Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley visited Alabama last week with 46 Mississippi lawmakers and representatives of more than a dozen electrical cooperatives.

They were learning about the broadband service offered by Tombigbee Electric Cooperative of Hamilton, Alabama.

Tombigbee CEO Steve Foshee says the cooperative is spending $38 million over time to offer fast internet service to more than 70,000 residents. The cooperative used private loans and a $3 million government grant for a pilot program.

Mississippi law currently bans electrical cooperatives from offering internet service. Presley, a Democrat representing the state's northern district, says he expects lawmakers to consider dropping that ban in 2019.

