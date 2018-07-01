Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has said "I do" to Karl Cook.

The couple, nicknamed "KC Squared," made it official on Saturday, June 30, and The Big Bang Theory star shared a few celebratory shots from her big day and after party (for which she changed into a stylish jumpsuit) on Instagram.

Cuoco, who was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, got engaged to Cook, an equestrian, in December, on her 32nd birthday.

Crowd shots from the couple's ceremony shared to social media (via People) show the couple's vows included everything from silly mentions of her habit of plucking his "unibrow" to a more heartfelt admission that writing said vows was difficult because, as Cuoco told Cook, "there really were not enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you." D'aw.

