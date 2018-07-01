Peter Fermin, artist behind 'Bagpuss,' other UK shows, dies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Peter Fermin, artist behind 'Bagpuss,' other UK shows, dies

LONDON (AP) - Peter Firmin, the co-creator of the classic British children's programs "Clangers," ''Bagpuss," and "The Basil Brush Show," has died. He was 89.

Firmin's spokesman told Britain's Press Association that the puppet maker and artist died Sunday at his home in Kent in southeast England after a short illness.

The official Bagpuss Twitter feed posted the news with a photo honoring Fermin.

"Bagpuss" was voted the most popular BBC children's program ever made in a 1999 poll. Fermin was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in 2014.

The characters he brought to life with puppets had enduring appeal and were revered by generations.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, six daughters who often collaborated with him, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

