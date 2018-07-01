'Jurassic World 2' takes No. 1 again - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Jurassic World 2' takes No. 1 again

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
(Richard Foreman, Jr./Sony Pictures via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures shows Josh Brolin, from left, Jeffrey Donovan and Benicio Del Toro in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado." (Richard Foreman, Jr./Sony Pictures via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures shows Josh Brolin, from left, Jeffrey Donovan and Benicio Del Toro in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado."
(Quantrell Colbert/Lionsgate via AP). This image released by Lionsgate shows a scene from the film, "Uncle Drew." (Quantrell Colbert/Lionsgate via AP). This image released by Lionsgate shows a scene from the film, "Uncle Drew."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the blockbuster sequel earned $60 million in its second weekend in North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $264.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $932.4 million to date. It's barreling toward the $1 billion mark.

But the dinosaurs didn't gobble up all the attention this weekend. "Incredibles 2" placed second with $45.5 million. And North American audiences came out in larger than expected numbers for both "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Uncle Drew."

The "Sicario" sequel starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro earned $19 million. The basketball comedy "Uncle Drew," which features NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O'Neal, took in $15.5 million.

