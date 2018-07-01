Fred: Thunderstorm chances increasing

An area of low pressure to the south will slowly begin its westward migration today, finally ending up near the Alabama Gulf Coast. The circulation of warm, moist Gulf air around this system will keep rain chances high for the remainder of the day and tomorrow, especially during the hours of maximum afternoon heating.

The chances for any micro-burst type storms is lower in East Alabama and only moderate in the west. Any wind gusts which do occur in association with thunderstorm formation should be less than 40 mph. However, some of the storms could produce periods of heavy rain. The good news is added cloud cover and increased rainfall activity will help limit temperatures to around 88 in East Alabama with highs near 93 in the west, but Heat Index readings are expected to remain below advisory criteria.

The moisture will continue circulating around the low to the south, moving rain from east to west across Central Alabama through Monday and showers may be even more numerous tomorrow.

A brief build-up of high pressure will limit rain chances Tuesday, but a series of disturbances rotating through the region will bring higher rain chances back to the region beginning Independence Day and continuing into next weekend. The greater chances for rain for the second half of the week will likely occur south of I-20.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.