UK's National Health Service making post-Brexit plans - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK's National Health Service making post-Brexit plans

LONDON (AP) - Britain's National Health Service is making plans to ensure that medical supplies will be available if Britain leaves the European Union without a trade deal.

NHS chief Simon Stevens says Sunday there's "significant planning" underway to make sure the NHS can cope with a no-deal Brexit without a disruption in services. He told the BBC a no-deal departure from the bloc is not a "desirable situation" but detailed planning could soften the blow.

He said Britain's health agency and other governmental departments are working to make sure supplies of medicine and medical equipment can still be accessed under various Brexit scenarios.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU next March. Progress in divorce negotiations with EU countries has been slow and there are concerns Britain could leave with no agreement in place.

