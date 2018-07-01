Fred: Sunday thunderstorms

Rain chances will increase as we go through the day, especially along and south of I-20 as a coastal low remains anchored over South Alabama.

The low will move slowly west on Monday with enhanced rain chances continuing.

Tuesday will likely be the driest day of the week as an area of high pressure moves in from the east as the low exits.

Beginning on Independence Day and continuing through the Friday, the ridge of high pressure will shift west leading to higher rain chances as several disturbances rotate across the Southeast. Conditions will continue warm and humid with highs around 90.

