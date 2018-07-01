Man in WI injured after camera for taking 'upskirt' video explodes

A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.

MADISON, WI (RNN) – Police say a Wisconsin man was “counseled” and released after he tried to turn himself in when a shoe camera he bought for taking “upskirt” videos of women exploded and injured his foot.

The 32-year-old man suffered minor burns when the shoe camera’s battery exploded as he tried it out at home, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

After receiving treatment for the injuries, he talked to a clergyman about the incident, who recommended he go to police, according to officers with the Madison Police Department.

Chief Michael Koval said the man sought to turn himself in Tuesday because he had intended the camera to be used to take videos under women's skirts.

The man had not taken any video prior to the battery exploding, Koval said, so he was “counseled on his actions” and released.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports a 2015 state law prohibits anyone from knowingly installing devices to photograph or record under a person’s clothing without that person’s consent. Violators could face prison time and a $10,000 fine.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

