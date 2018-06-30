Florida man arrested for switching price tags at Walmart

Local media reports Willoughby told deputies the drugs, heroin and meth, were for his personal use. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

(RNN) - A 34-year-old Florida man is facing a retail theft charge after he told deputies he switched price tags on several items in Walmart, according to the Star Banner in Ocala.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Joseph Willoughby on Thursday. Deputies said his price swap allowed him to pay just $18.22 for $61.21 worth of clothes and a can of sealant.

Ironically enough, the suspect had plenty of money in his pocket to pay full price for the items. Deputies found $208 in cash along with baggies and a syringe.

Local media reports Willoughby told deputies the drugs, heroin and meth, were for his personal use.

He also faces three felony drug charges. In all, Willoughby’s bonds total $27,000.

