FIRST ALERT: Stormy summer pattern continues

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: As we say hello to the month of July, we will have some incredibly warm and muggy conditions in place. The chance for a pop-up shower or storm will continue overnight and the chance for rain will increase by late morning on Sunday. We will have another period of partly to mostly sunny weather on Sunday so temperatures will rebound to near 90 degrees. However, scattered storms and showers will be popping up throughout the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be quite strong, with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. I can’t rule out a storm reaching the severe level. The storms should gradually thin out in coverage late Sunday night, with lows back in the muggy 70s.

REST OF THE WEEKEND AND THE HOLIDAY WEEK: A series of upper level disturbances will keep the chance for storms elevated for several more days. Some of the most active weather Saturday was located over south Alabama. The chance for rain and storms will top 70 percent along coastal areas through Independence Day. Here at home, we will continue to start off very hot and steamy, with pop-up showers and storms likely on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after 11 a.m. Be sure to check in with us each day because we will be fine tuning the timing and we will know much more about the coverage of storms once we receive short term data.

THE 4TH OF JULY: Another disturbance will start out near the Carolina’s and drift our way by the 4th. This will bring another setup that will favor numerous afternoon showers and storms, which will likely continue into Thursday and Friday. There are some indications rain chances may back off some by the weekend. I still think we will have lots of time to enjoy out at the lake or pool, but I wouldn’t wait too long before heading out. We will likely see some more scattered strong storms next week, with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. I will have lots of radar updates after baseball tonight on WBRC. Meteorologist Fred Hunter will also have updates beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

