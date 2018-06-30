EPA ethics official pushing for investigations of Pruitt - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EPA ethics official pushing for investigations of Pruitt

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency's chief ethics official says he is pushing for a series of independent investigations into Scott Pruitt's actions as administrator of the federal agency.

In a letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, EPA ethics official Kevin Minoli writes that "potential issues" regarding Pruitt have surfaced through sources within the EPA and media reports since April.

Minoli writes that he has referred "a number" of those matters to the EPA's inspector general. He says all are either under consideration for acceptance or under active investigation.

Minoli's letter, first reported Saturday by The New York Times after the newspaper received a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request, doesn't specify the issues referred for investigation.

News media have reported Pruitt's rental of a condo from a lobbyist's spouse, his use of staff to handle personal matters and other practices. Pruitt faces more than a dozen federal inquiries into his spending and management practices as EPA administrator, according to the Times.

Earlier this month House Democrats asked the Justice Department to investigate Pruitt for potential criminal conduct, alleging that he repeatedly violated federal anti-corruption laws by seeking to leverage his government position for personal gain. They cited the condo arrangement as well as Pruitt directing an EPA aide to contact a senior Chick-fil-A executive as part of an effort to land his family a franchise, and a $2,000 payment to his wife from organizers of a conference Pruitt then attended at taxpayer expense.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

    Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:07:14 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-07-01 02:05:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>

  • Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-06-28 04:23:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-07-01 02:05:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Memorial services set for 2 slain journalists

    The Latest: Memorial services set for 2 slain journalists

    Saturday, June 30 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-07-01 01:29:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-07-01 02:02:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...
    A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.More >>
    A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly