NBA sets $101.9M salary cap for 2018-19 season - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NBA sets $101.9M salary cap for 2018-19 season

NEW YORK (AP) - NBA teams will be working with a salary cap of $101,869,000 for the coming season, with a salary tax level of $123,733,000.

The league released those figures Saturday night, hours before the annual moratorium starts and teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The figures are virtually the same as what teams have been expecting for some time.

With the cap set, the exact amounts of the various exceptions are also now known: The non-taxpayer mid-level is $8,641,000, the taxpayer mid-level is $5,337,000 and the mid-level for teams with salary cap space will be $4,449,000.

The minimum team salary for the 2018-19 season is $91,682,000.

The moratorium ends at 12:01 p.m. EDT on Friday, when free agent signings can become official.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

    Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

    Friday, June 29 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-29 14:52:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-07-01 03:22:54 GMT
    (The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...
    Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.More >>
    Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.More >>

  • Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:07:14 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-07-01 03:22:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>

  • Moms outraged by family separations become protest leaders

    Moms outraged by family separations become protest leaders

    Friday, June 29 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-06-29 07:01:48 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-07-01 03:22:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...
    Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.More >>
    Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly