FIRST ALERT: Stormy summer pattern continues

A STEAMY END TO THE MONTH OF JUNE: Most of the storm and shower development today has been over central and southern counties. Elsewhere, it has been incredibly hot and steamy for this final day of June. I still can’t rule out more pop-up storms and showers through tonight, especially over southern areas. One event happening this evening is the ChelseaFest and Big Kaboom. If you are going out and about this evening, you can expect 90-degree feels-like temperatures through 7 p.m. Be sure to check the Weather app for lightning and precipitation alerts before heading out the door. I can’t rule out a strong to severe storm; lows tonight will be in the low to mid-70s.

REST OF THE WEEKEND AND THE HOLIDAY WEEK: A series of upper level disturbances will keep the chance for storms elevated for several more days. Some of the most active weather today has been across south Alabama. The chance for rain and storms will top 70 percent along coastal areas through Independence Day. Here at home we will continue to start off very hot and steamy, with pop-up showers and storms likely on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday after 11 a.m. Be sure to check in with us each day because we will be fine tuning the timing and we will know much more about the coverage of storms once we receive short term data.

THE 4TH OF JULY: Another disturbance will start out near the Carolina's and drift our way by the 4th. This will bring another setup that will favor numerous afternoon showers and storms, which will likely continue into Thursday and Friday. There are some indications rain chances may back off some by the weekend. I still think we will have lots of time to enjoy at the lake or pool, but I wouldn’t wait too long before heading out. We will likely see some more scattered strong storms next week, with gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. I will have lots of radar updates and I will be sharing more thoughts on the long range in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC.

