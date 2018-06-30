Body discovered in shallow grave in Walker Co.

The Walker County Sheriff's Department are investigating a dead body found Friday.

Sheriff Jim Underwood says the body has been sent to state forensics lab for identification.

The body was found in a shallow grave, underneath a brush pile and debris, on Tutwiler Road.

The discovery comes after a missing person report was made by residents who live in the south Walker County area for a man who had not been seen for several days. The residents did not know the man, but they were familiar of him from seeing him on a regular basis.

This story is developing

