Young At Heart: 96-year-old impresses on golf course

Willie Cannada’s view on life is to simply keep moving.

“I can’t just sit down, I have to be doing something all the time," Cannada said.

Twice a week, Willie and his son, Dale, play golf at Cumberland Lake Golf Course in Pinson, where Willie’s become the most popular golfer. But it's not because of his scorecard, it's because of his age.

He’s 96 years old.

“He wears me out. I have a hard time keeping up with him. He’s 96 going on 97 and he’ll wear me out. After golf, I’ll go home and I’m done for the day, but he’ll go out and mow the grass, and work in the yard," said Dale.

Canada started playing golf when he was 55 and believes it's a sport that helps keep him young.

“Yeah, it helps, I like the exercise and it gives me strength," Willie said.

Cannada will turn 97 in October. His secret to living a long life? Good genes and his faith.

“I just know that I love everybody and I go to church every Sunday and the Lord’s been good to me," said Willie.

