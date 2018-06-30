Noccalula Falls train derails, injures 10

A train accident at Noccalula Falls sent 10 people to two local hospitals.

Injuries are described as being "bumps, scrapes and bruises," and none are life threatening.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on a curve north of the petting zoo at Pioneer Village when the back two cars overturned. Currently, one is leaning and the train engine is on the track.

The age breakdown of those injured is currently unknown.

Gadsden mayor Sherman Guyton released the following statement:

“First and foremost our concern is with those that were injured in today's train accident at Noccalula Falls Park. We are saddened that this occurred when families were expecting to enjoy a beautiful day in the park. We're committed to finding out what caused this to happen and to ensure all that we will strive to make all park activities run safely again. Please remember those who are recovering from their injuries.

The park will remained closed for the rest of the day. It will reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday.

