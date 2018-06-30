Jim Carrey may be playing Dr. Robotnik in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
Paramount is now collaborating with Sega to bring the iconic mascot to the big screen November 15, 2019. The adaption will include a mix of CGI and live action, meaning Sonic will hang around humans.More >>
Paramount is now collaborating with Sega to bring the iconic mascot to the big screen November 15, 2019. The adaption will include a mix of CGI and live action, meaning Sonic will hang around humans.More >>
Matt Groening's new animated series, Disenchantment, is set to arrive on Netflix this summer. The show follows a princess, her personal demon, and their elf friend in a high fantasy setting.More >>
Matt Groening's new animated series, Disenchantment, is set to arrive on Netflix this summer. The show follows a princess, her personal demon, and their elf friend in a high fantasy setting.More >>
Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
Microsoft is currently designing the successor to the Xbox One. Here is everything we know about the console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.More >>
Microsoft is currently designing the successor to the Xbox One. Here is everything we know about the console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.More >>
|INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.