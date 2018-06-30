Separate motorcycle wrecks in Limestone, Cullman counties leaves 1 dead

Two separate motorcycle wrecks in Limestone and Cullman counties have one confirmed fatality.

A three-vehicle wreck in Limestone County on U.S. 72 killed a motorcycle rider. There were no other injuries in the accident, which happened at 12:28 p.m.

The other accident, which happened on Cullman County Road 109, resulted in a motorcycle rider being airlifted to UAB Hospital.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.