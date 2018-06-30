Search for Calhoun Co. escaped inmate underway - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Demetrius Ackles (Source: Calhoun County Jail) Demetrius Ackles (Source: Calhoun County Jail)
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirms an inmate escaped on Friday.

Demetrius Ackles, 24, was put in a shower after being involved in a fight due to a lack of space in the isolation wing. It is believed to have escaped through a roll-up door while in the shower. He then got civilian clothes from another room and walked out of the jail.

Ackles was being held for third-degree burglary, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and giving false identification.

