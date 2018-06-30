Calhoun Co. escaped inmate recaptured

The escaped inmate from Calhoun County Jail has been recaptured.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirms an inmate escaped on Friday.

Demetrius Akles, 24, was put in a shower after being involved in a fight due to a lack of space in the isolation wing. It is believed to have escaped through a roll-up door while in the shower. He then got civilian clothes from another room and walked out of the jail.

Ackles was being held for third-degree burglary, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and giving false identification.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.