Annapolis-bred Belichick laments newspaper shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Annapolis-bred Belichick laments newspaper shooting

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Photos of five journalists adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the C... (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Photos of five journalists adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the C...

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is expressing sympathy for the families and friends of those killed at the office of the Capital Gazette, which he called his "hometown newspaper."

Though born in Tennessee, Belichick was raised in Annapolis, where his father was an assistant football coach at the U.S. Naval Academy. Belichick graduated from Annapolis High School in 1970.

On Thursday, five employees of The Capital were killed by a gunman who broke into the building, opened fire and was subsequently arrested.

In a statement, Belichick says: "For my entire life, The Capital has been my hometown newspaper. My family and I have enjoyed special relationships with many great people who have worked for the newspaper.

"My heart goes out to the victims, their families and the entire Annapolis community for this terrible and senseless tragedy."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:07:14 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-30 20:38:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>

  • Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-06-28 04:23:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-06-30 20:37:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>

  • Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-28 05:33:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-06-30 20:36:59 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly