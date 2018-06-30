Drake's 'Scorpion' stings streaming competition

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Drake's "Scorpion" has set a record for most one-day streams for an album on Apple Music.
The streaming platform says the album has logged more than 170 million streams worldwide since its release Friday, more than doubling Drake's prior one-day record on Apple Music with last year's "More Life."
The 25-track "Scorpion" includes the No. 1 hits "Nice for What" and "God's Plan." The album features Michael Jackson on a previously unreleased track as well as collaborations with Jay-Z and Ty Dolla $ign.
The album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.More >>
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.More >>
Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.More >>
Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>