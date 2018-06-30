Ridesharing law takes effect July 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A new Alabama law allows ridesharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, to operate statewide.

The law, approved by the Alabama Legislature earlier this year, goes into effect July 1.

The Alabama Public Service Commission will regulate companies, issue permits and implement discrimination and substance abuse policies. Companies will pay a fee to the commission.

Alabama this year became the 45th state to pass ridesharing legislation. Currently, Uber and Lyft run in Alabama's urban centers under city laws.

The legislation was proposed by Rep. David Faulkner, a Republican, and Sen. Bobby Singleton, a Democrat. It was overwhelmingly approved by state lawmakers. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the legislation into law in March.

