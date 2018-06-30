Fred: Saturday thunderstorms could return

After a very hot and at times stormy week across the state, we will see a return to more numerous showers and thunderstorms today as an area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf begins spreading moisture into the area through the remainder of the weekend. This low will remain practically stationary during the period, so rain chances will remain high into the beginning of next week.

The highest rain chances will be in the afternoon and continue through at least 10 p.m. Rain will diminish during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be hot again this afternoon ranging from near 90 in East Alabama to a Heat Index which will approach 105 in West Alabama. The Heat Index values will likely remain generally below 105, however, and no Heat Advisory is in effect with the exception of extreme Northwest Alabama.

Even higher rain chances will return, especially along and south of I-20, for Sunday as the area of low pressure remains stationary across South Alabama. By Monday, the system will move slowly west, meaning high rain chances through the afternoon.

Tuesday appears to be the driest day of the week as a ridge of high pressure will move in from the east as the low continues to spin away from the Southeast.

Then, Wednesday through Friday, the ridge will shift west over the Midwest leading to higher rain chances across the region with a series of disturbances swinging through the region with highs around 90 each day.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.