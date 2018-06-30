Blue hope, tough math: Alabama Democrats eye November

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Democrats go into the fall election season with high optimism, but fighting tough math and historical trends, as they seek to build off last year's victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa mayor turned Democratic nominee for governor, leads what many Democrats say is their strongest ticket in decades, as he mounts a challenge against incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Jones says he believes the "planets are lining up" for probably the most competitive governor's race that the state has seen in decades.

Republicans have dismissed Democrats hope of a Deep South resurgence, arguing that Jones' 2017 victory was an anomaly. More than a half million voters cast ballots in the GOP gubernatorial primary on June 5, while only about 283,000 voted in the Democratic primary.

