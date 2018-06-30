4 years on, Egypt's president urges patience over reforms - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

4 years on, Egypt's president urges patience over reforms

CAIRO (AP) - Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is urging citizens to endure his austerity measures, including a recent wave of steep price hikes on fuel, electricity and drinking water.

Saturday's address by el-Sissi comes on the fifth anniversary of June 30 mass protests that brought him to power, after the yearlong rule of an elected Islamist president proved divisive.

His reforms program began after el-Sissi took office in 2014, hitting poor and middle-class Egyptians especially hard and fanning popular discontent.

During the speech, el-Sissi acknowledged the reforms were "difficult and cruel" but maintained that "the suffering from the lack of reform is much worse."

El-Sissi said his program will spur economic growth by over seven percent in the coming years.

"This will change the reality of life in all of Egypt," he added.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

