Fred: Saturday showers and thunderstorms

Heat indices will climb to near 105 degrees this afternoon in the western third of Central Alabama. This will mainly affect areas along and west of a Fayette to Demopolis line. The heat may not last for a prolonged period as rainfall and cloud cover may move in before the peak heating.

Rain chances will increase along and south of I-20 for today and Sunday as an area of low pressure remains anchored over Southeast Alabama. The low will migrate west Monday, which will bring more rain chances as it moves across Alabama. Tuesday may be a bit drier as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the east as the low pressure system finally moves out of the region.

Wednesday and Thursday the high pressure may shift back to the west, bringing better rain chances as easterly winds bring additional weather disturbances across the southeast. With the enhanced weekend rain chances, highs will range from 88-92 over the weekend. Overnight conditions will continue warm and very humid.

