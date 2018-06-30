'Dancing doctor' agrees to license suspension - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Dancing doctor' agrees to license suspension

The Georgia medical board suspended the medical license of Windell Boutte, who gained national attention from videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures. (Source: CNN) The Georgia medical board suspended the medical license of Windell Boutte, who gained national attention from videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – The "dancing doctor" isn't a doctor anymore – at least for now.

Windell Boutte gained national attention when videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures surfaced.

She shared those videos on YouTube and said patients asked for them, and even selected the songs she performed to.

Georgia's medical board suspended her medical license Friday for at least two and a half years.

During that time, she's not allowed to refer to herself as "doctor" or practice medicine in any way.

At least one patient has said she did not give consent to be shown on video during surgery.

Boutte insists she did nothing wrong.

She's also facing at least five malpractice suits which aren't related to the videos.

Boutte can petition to get her medical credentials back after her suspension, which is the result of an agreement she reached with the state medical board.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • 'Dancing doctor' agrees to license suspension

    'Dancing doctor' agrees to license suspension

    Saturday, June 30 2018 4:53 AM EDT2018-06-30 08:53:32 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-06-30 09:21:32 GMT

    The Georgia medical board suspended the license of Windell Boutte, who gained national attention from videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures.

    More >>

    The Georgia medical board suspended the license of Windell Boutte, who gained national attention from videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures.

    More >>

  • California lead paint liability initiative heads to ballot

    California lead paint liability initiative heads to ballot

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:15:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-06-30 09:12:45 GMT
    California voters will likely see an initiative on the November ballot that limits the liability of lead paint companies by authorizing bond funding to clean up the paint and other health hazards in buildings in...More >>
    California voters will likely see an initiative on the November ballot that limits the liability of lead paint companies by authorizing bond funding to clean up the paint and other health hazards in buildings in the state.More >>

  • Another wave of sales leaves GE a vastly changed company

    Another wave of sales leaves GE a vastly changed company

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-06-26 10:24:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-06-30 08:03:04 GMT
    The Wall Street Journal is reporting that General Electric plans to spin off its health care business and sell its stake in Baker Hughes, a company that provides services to the oil industry.More >>
    The Wall Street Journal is reporting that General Electric plans to spin off its health care business and sell its stake in Baker Hughes, a company that provides services to the oil industry.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly