All aboard Hello Kitty: Pink bullet train debuts in Japan

TOKYO (AP) - A Hello Kitty-themed "shinkansen" bullet train has debuted in Japan. Adorned with the cartoon icon inside out, this one is a dream ride for her fans.

The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan's west and south until the end of September.

The stylish train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll donning a train crew uniform and a hat - decorated with a pink bow of course - greets passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

Hello Kitty, created in 1974 by the Japanese company Sanrio, is a global icon of "cute-cool" with fans of all ages.

