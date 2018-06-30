Thief drains bank account of nation's oldest veteran - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thief drains bank account of nation's oldest veteran

Someone stole money from the bank account of 112-year-old World War II veteran Richard Overton of Austin, TX. (Source: KXAN via CNN) Someone stole money from the bank account of 112-year-old World War II veteran Richard Overton of Austin, TX. (Source: KXAN via CNN)

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/CNN) – Richard Overton is no stranger to making headlines.

The oldest surviving World War II veteran even met former President Barack Obama a few years ago.

But this is one story he wouldn't mind being a stranger to.

Although he's one of the best-known and cherished people in Austin, somebody stole money out of his bank account.

"It's a shock. It hurts. It hurts tremendously," said Volma Overton, Richard Overton's cousin.

Volma Overton said he discovered this week that someone used his cousin's personal account to buy several savings bonds.

"I don't know how they got his social security number and how they got his personal checking account number, but those things they have," said Volma Overton, who wouldn't say how much money was taken, but called it a "significant amount."

"My mind goes up and down the gamut from A to Z of who it might be, but it could be someone in a foreign country," Volma Overton said.

When asked his thoughts on the potential of it being someone close to the 112-year-old veteran, he said: "It'd be terrible to know somebody who's been that close to him have used him like that."

He hopes this will serve as a warning to others.

One silver lining is the account used to pay for Richard Overton's home health care has not been touched.

Copyright 2018 KXAN via CNN. All rights reserved.

