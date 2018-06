Here are some quick tips for keeping a morning exercise routine

Here are some ways to maintain a morning fitness plan. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – A morning exercise routine is a healthy way to start the day. Here are some tips on how to stay on track with your a.m. fitness plan.

Getting a morning exercise routine going all starts the night before.

The foods you eat in the evening will impact how you feel when you hit the gym. Go for lean protein, veggies and healthy fats.

If you eat healthy foods before going to bed, you'll wake up feeling refreshed.

Making an effort to fall asleep early is also important. It'll be easier to get out of bed in the morning if you've logged your expert-recommended seven to eight hours.

Limit cellphone, TV and computer use before bedtime. Those devices emit blue light that can cut into your Z's.

Find something to look forward to in the morning.

It can be something as simple as a new playlist. Excitement is a powerful motivator, and can help you get up during the morning hours.

Having a workout buddy can also help. Making plans to meet at the gym or a class will hold you accountable.

Finally, set up your morning ahead of time. For instance, you can lay out your clothes at night. The less you have to think about when the alarm goes off, the better.

